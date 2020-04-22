CLARION – Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. For Gary Wiant, owner of Vinyl Graphics Unlimited located on Route 322 north of Clarion, necessity was the catalyst for reinvention.
Though Wiant’s small business, which makes such things as signs, banners, safety labels, decals and vehicle graphics, was exempt from Governor Tom Wolf’s closure of non-essential manufacturing as part of the state’s coronavirus mitigation efforts, work orders had begun to taper off. In order to provide for his employees, Wiant decided to remain open and instead make clear face shields that help prevent splashes, sprays and spatters of body fluid from entering the eyes, nose and mouth.
“A buddy of mine in Maine has a sign shop. We were talking back and forth trying to figure out a way to stay in business. A couple of days later he called me back and said, ‘Hey, I have an idea.’ He sent me files (for face shields) and I went from there,” Wiant said.
“We did a couple of modifications, made them a little wider to wrap around the side of the head more and a little shorter so they weren’t hitting the chest as much.”
Made of 0.030-inch thick plastic, the clear shields extend across the width of the face from approximately temple to temple and are 9.5 inches long, running from the forehead to cover the entire throat. They feature an elastic and foam headband the wearer can adjust to better customize their fit.
“These are thicker than standard medical face shields. We wanted to do that so they weren’t necessarily disposable, they could be cleaned and reused.
“We sent a sample to a hospital in Grove City and they ordered some because they were impressed by how heavy duty they were,” Wiant said.
Retooling wasn’t necessary to make the face shields, but Wiant did have to change supply lines. Getting some supplies also proved challenging.
“We didn’t use this type of plastic in our sign business. It’s all plastics that are used in the medical industry. Finding the elastic has been a challenge, finding the foam padding has been a challenge. I think we’ve got it all figured out now,” he said.
Demand has been good and Wiant can produce up to 100 face shields a day, most sold to nursing homes, doctor’s offices, pharmacies, and agencies providing in-home care. For his part, he is glad the face shields are getting in the hands of front-line workers, but he wishes they weren’t needed.
“I’d like for everything to get back to normal and not have to make any more face shields. But if the need is there, we’re going to help as much as we can.”