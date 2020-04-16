Weather Alert

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE...CLEARFIELD... BLAIR...CAMBRIA...HUNTINGDON...AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A SNOW SQUALL WHICH CAN RAPIDLY REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN A QUARTER OF A MILE. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...AT 920 AM EDT, A SNOW SQUALL WAS NEAR PRINCE GALLITZIN STATE PARK MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR... BLANDBURG AROUND 940 AM EDT. HOUTZDALE AROUND 950 AM EDT. TYRONE, SANDY RIDGE AND OSCEOLA MILLS AROUND 1000 AM EDT. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 99 FROM MILE MARKERS 36 TO 62. SAFETY INFO... USE EXTRA CAUTION IF YOU MUST TRAVEL INTO OR THROUGH THIS SQUALL. RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY AND POTENTIALLY SLICK ROADS ARE LIKELY TO LEAD TO ACCIDENTS. CONSIDER DELAYING TRAVEL UNTIL THIS SQUALL PASSES YOUR LOCATION. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. && TIME...MOT...LOC 1320Z 266DEG 20KT 4075 7856