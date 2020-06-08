DuBOIS — DuBois Granite & Quartz, successor to Kohlhepp Custom Counter Tops, was positioned and energized to meet market demand when it opened for business on Feb. 1. The COVID-19 pandemic brought unexpected challenges.
Just six weeks after opening, the statewide shutdown forced DuBois Granite & Quartz, which is located at 205 Beaver Drive, to close its doors and face the uncertainty of Pennsylvania’s construction and manufacturing industries.
Without knowing how long the mandatory closing would last, the management team remained focused on the potential of the company, said Marketing Manager Joanne Bish.
Once business restrictions began to be lifted, DuBois Granite & Quartz was ready to reopen with plenty of face masks and hand sanitizer, Bish said. Within days, the entire fabrication and sales staff was back to work.
The success of navigating the unprecedented time is credited to the seasoned staff and management team, said Bish.
Both the production manager, Joe Volosky, and laser templator, Stan Derise, have worked together in the industry for 22 years while sales manager Julia Gallegos, and stone fabricators Derek Dodd and Rob Coccimiglio have been selling, designing and cutting granite and quartz for more than 10 years each.
“This experienced team has been the key to DuBois Granite & Quartz’s ability to re-start so successfully,” said Bish.
Today, the business, which specializes in granite, natural stone and quartz fabrication, thrives while adapting to the new COVID-19 normal.
“During this time, more families are staying home and realizing the importance of functional design elements,” said Bish. “Natural stone and quartz countertops are beautiful, durable, and most importantly, easy to sanitize.”
Strong demand for granite and quartz products has the firm seeking to expand its capacity by hiring additional full-time team members. A list of open positions can be found on its website, www.duboisgranite.com/jobs.