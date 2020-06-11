DuBOIS — “It was a Thursday, right around ‘Tax Day’,” Mary Meredith recalled of the first day she and her husband, Paul Meredith, opened their new business, Maria’s Fresh Pasta, located on Midway Drive in Sandy Township.
Not only was April 16, 2020, the day after “Tax Day,” but it was also a day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — something that may seem to some like that once-in-a-lifetime historical event.
Starting the new business was something the Merediths had been anticipating for a while.
“We bought the restaurant in January before everything had happened,” said Mary Meredith. “We had planned to open the beginning of April, but we were in the thick of everything, the pandemic. We had such a hard time getting what we needed because things were closed down.”
The couple went back and forth on whether they should open.
“And we decided to go ahead and open because the people who we had hired were waiting for a job, and they were ineligible for any kind of unemployment. We had decided to open mostly for them,” said Meredith, referring to her employees, of which there are now 11.
Meredith said it was “very hard and frightening” starting a new business during a time when there was such uncertainty.
“Before this all happened there had been a lot of traffic around Midway Drive with all of the businesses,” said Meredith. “We had done a lot of planning around lunches because people would order lunches in, and also dinners on the way home, and then everything had changed.”
And while starting a new fresh pasta and Mediterranean restaurant during the peak of a pandemic may seem like bad timing, the fact that Maria’s Fresh Pasta specializes in takeout food appeared to fit in perfectly during a time when restaurant owners were not allowed to serve customers inside.
“It’s fortunate that that’s what we had planned, but at the same time there are a lot of people that don’t have an income. And their world has been turned upside down, as has ours,” said Meredith. “So it was helpful we were able to continue with our plan, and we’re so blessed to have such an excellent team. It was hard in the beginning, but we work really well together and they get the food out quickly.”
The Merediths, who are natives of DuBois, are also thankful for the support they have received from the community and are certain this is where they were meant to start their new endeavor.
“The community has been fantastic. They have been very forgiving of our mistakes and patient with us as we learn,” she said. “We’re so happy to be part of this community and to be serving them. We want to support families, and we want to have a reasonable price so families can stop here frequently and provide a good quality dinner for their children and themselves very easily and quickly.”
Paul Meredith calls it “The little restaurant that could.”
“It seems that everything keeps falling in place for our restaurant,” said Mary Meredith.
While COVID-19 put a kink into the start-up of their business, it seems like everybody has been moving through the obstacles with them, according to Meredith.
“We’ve survived many challenges, but at the same time, the community has been so supportive and understanding of this,” she said. “I’m really pleased about that and feel blessed.”