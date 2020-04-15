DISTANT – “Babies are going to be born pandemic or not; so just love them and enjoy this time with them. We can’t control what’s going on in the world, but we can control how we let it affect us.”
These words from a local mother summed up her experience of giving birth at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Born at ACMH just days before the statewide quarantine, Logan Hinderliter and her husband, Jake, of Distant welcomed their new son, Liam Russell Hinderliter, on March 26.
While the couple was not new to parenthood, sharing 3-year-old daughter Amelia, Hinderliter said that this delivery was very different from the first.
“One thing I was not prepared for was how much having a baby during a pandemic affected me mentally,” she said, noting that she worried for weeks leading up to her delivery about potential for hospital overcrowding, policy changes that would keep her husband from being present during the birth, and most of all, she worried about what would happen should she become infected.
This latter fear was all too real for Hinderliter. As a nurse, she had been exposed to the coronavirus at work a week before the birth.
She pointed out that while she never had to be tested for the virus because she was asymptomatic (and never developed symptoms), she had to be treated throughout her labor as though she was positive.
“That made it all so much more terrifying,” she said. Due to the exposure, nurses had to wear masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) when they came into Hinderliter’s hospital room, and she had to wear a mask when feeding her son. “Jake was able to be by my side through the delivery and my stay in the hospital, but he also had to wear a mask when leaving our room.”
Likewise, the Hinderliters were not allowed to have any visitors at the hospital, including their daughter, and consequently had to make the birth announcement through FaceTime and photos.
“It was sad because sharing that time with family is something you look forward to when you have a baby,” Hinderliter said, noting that her son is now two weeks old and still hasn’t met any of his extended family. “We weren’t able to do that.”
In fact, she added that postpartum has been more difficult since she has not had the physical presence of other family members to help her.
“Postpartum is such a fragile time for a woman, and it’s definitely been hard not having help from my sisters [and parents] like I did with Amelia,” she said. “They call, FaceTime and make store runs for me as much as they can...but it’s tough not having them here during this time.”
A lack of visitors has not been the only difference since the Hinderliters have been home with their new baby. Hinderliter said that simple things — such as running to the grocery store — are a constant source of worry, and they had to change a number of post-delivery plans — including canceling Liam’s newborn photoshoot. Even the baby’s first pediatrician appointment required some careful planning and execution.
“We had to call the office and inform them that we were there,” Hinderliter said. “They brought us straight back to a room to avoid exposure.”
Despite all of the precautions and worries, Hinderliter said that having a baby is still a time of celebration and joy. In fact, she encouraged any family facing a similar experience to make the most of the situation by utilizing FaceTime, calling family members every day, taking a lot of pictures and enjoying the new baby snuggles while quarantined.
“If we’re being honest, you’ll be too tired to actually leave the house anyway,” she said.
Reflecting on her experience over the last few weeks, Hinderliter said she, Jake and Amelia are beyond grateful for the new addition to the family.
“He’s happy, healthy and doing really well,” she said. “Big sister Amelia has been enjoying this extra time snuggling as well.”