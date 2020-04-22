HARRISBURG — As hospital across Pennsylvania face mounting financial pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council released a new report that paints a troubling picture for long-term hospital stability.
In its financial analysis of general acute care (GAC) hospitals for fiscal year (FY) 2019, PHC4 found that, while the statewide average of total margins rose slightly (from 6.6% during FY 2018 to 7.15% during FY 2019), many hospitals face a grim reality. During FY 2019, more than a third of Pennsylvania GAC hospitals (34%) operated in the red, and another 29 percent reported operating margins of zero to 4 percent.
“Pennsylvania’s hospitals entered 2020 stable, but showing signs of stress. As the COVID-19 crisis came into our commonwealth, a sobering financial picture emerged for the majority of our hospitals,” said Andy Carter, president and CEO of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
“Our hospitals have risen to Governor Wolf’s call to suspend non-emergent services and prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania; however, doing so has placed unprecedented stress on their finances.”
Carter said that, without reliable funds from non-emergent (elective) procedures, hospitals have seen as much as 40 percent of their income disappear. HAP’s early estimates conclude that hospitals will lose $1.5 billion each month due to cancellation of elective services. Totaled with the extra costs of preparing for a surge in COVID-19 patients—expanding bed capacity, purchasing additional protective gear and supplies, and providing child care and overtime pay for essential workers—HAP estimates that, statewide, hospitals will incur an estimated $2 billion in total financial impact each month that the COVID-19 crisis goes on.
Additionally, PHC4 found that the foregone dollar value of uncompensated care rose 9.3 percent, from $750 million during FY 2018 to $820 during FY 2019. As the economy continues to deteriorate and the state’s workforce is impacted, hospitals are bracing for a significant increase in uncompensated care.
“These troubling trends highlight the urgent need for support to make sure that Pennsylvania’s hospitals remain financially solvent and stable, so that they can continue to care for patients during the COVID-19 crisis, and after it subsides,” Carter continued.
“This report only underscores the fact that many hospitals—which are the economic engines of the communities they serve—are at a real risk of closure. An event of this magnitude has placed unprecedented strain on our health care system and we must do everything to ensure that they remain open and able to treat patients during this crisis and beyond.”