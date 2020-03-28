HARRISBURG — New guidelines issued March 25 through the Pennsylvania Department of Education website said “evolving United States Department of Education guidance implies federal protections still apply whether or not schools offer continuity of education.”
With extended closures likely and a bill approved by legislators March 25 requiring districts to post continuity of education plans to their websites, school districts, including the DuBois Area School District, began to prepare to start to teach students online.
Each school entity is expected to "make a good faith effort to plan to offer continuity of education to students using alternate means during the period of closure, the emergency school bill unanimously approved by lawmakers stated. Those plans must be submitted to the state department of education.
The following information is provided on the state Department of Education website regarding the continuity of education.
Are schools required to provide any type of instruction during the closure of schools due to COVID-19 response efforts?
PDE strongly encourages all schools to provide some type of continuity of education for all students in the most appropriate and accessible ways possible, while also honoring the Governor's guidance for aggressive social distancing of at least six feet between individuals. Also know that evolving United States Department of Education (USDE) guidance implies that Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and other federal protections still apply whether or not schools offer continuity of education.
Continuity of education is the broad term given to educational practices that occur in the event of a prolonged school closure. To provide a consistent and equitable foundation for this work, PDE partnered with Intermediate Units (IUs) and Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PATTAN) to develop guidance and evidence-based resources around continuity of education, and to provide technical assistance to school leaders.
For school entities considering continuity of education, what options are available?
Schools may provide continuity of education through either or a combination of the following:
Planned Instruction: Planned Instruction is formal teaching and learning similar to that which occurs in a classroom setting. Within this process, teachers use planned courses of instruction of new concepts/skills aligned to grade level standards.
Enrichment and Review: Enrichment and Review consists of informal activities that reinforce or extend students' prior learning. New standards and skills are not addressed through Enrichment and Review.
These options can take a variety of forms, including online/digital learning opportunities; non-digital learning opportunities (e.g., materials sent home with students); and other approaches designed in partnership with local IUs and regional PATTAN centers. The decision to employ one or more of these methods is made at the local level based on feasibility, availability of resources, access and equity considerations, and in accordance with aggressive social distancing guidance.
Whatever decision is made, schools must work to meet the needs of all students, with particular attention to free appropriate public education (FAPE) for students with disabilities and English as a second language (ESL) services for English Learners (EL).
Is technical assistance available to schools to provide Continuity of Education?
PDE, in collaboration with IUs and PATTAN, has developed support and guidance systems to assist schools with developing and implementing Continuity of Education plans during the COVID-19 closures. This support will be provided by the 29 intermediate units across the commonwealth and is available beginning March 24. School leaders can access materials by visiting the PATTAN websiteOpens In A New Window and may request district/school-specific guidance and support by contacting their local Intermediate Unit.
Is a K-12 school or Preschool Early Intervention (EI) Program required to continue to provide FAPE to students with disabilities during a school closure caused by COVID-19 response efforts?
Guidance continues to evolve on this matter. Given this, PDE advises schools and EI programs to make every effort to provide some type of continuity of education for all students in the most appropriate and accessible ways possible. In so doing, schools and EI programs also need to ensure consideration for the provision of FAPE for students with disabilities and appropriate accommodations for English learners that are reasonable and appropriate based on student need and current circumstances.
In addition, districts and schools must ensure that, to the greatest extent possible, each student with a disability can be provided the special education and related services identified in the student's Individualized Education Program (IEP)or Section 504 plan.
Once school resumes, a child's IEP team (or appropriate personnel under Section 504) must make an individualized determination whether and to what extent compensatory services may be needed, consistent with applicable requirements, including to make up for any skills that may have been lost during the closure within a reasonable timeframe.
