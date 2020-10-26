DuBOIS — Andrew Edinger was hired as director of transportation at last Thursday’s DuBois Area School Board meeting.
Edinger’s position was effective Friday, Oct. 23 at a salary of $50,000 to be prorated for the 2020-21 school year.
Edinger’s hiring as transportation director voids the previous assistant director of transportation agreement scheduled to expire on Dec. 31. Edinger had been serving as the assistant director of transportation since January for the term of one year for training purposes.
Edinger replaces former Transportation Director Randy Schmidt, who retired on Sept. 11.
In other hirings, the board approved Nicole Collins as an elementary health and physical education instructor at Wasson Elementary School, effective on or after Oct. 26 at a salary, as per contract, bachelor’s degree, step one, year one, to be prorated for the 2020-21 school year.
Angela King was hired as a secretary (attendance) at the middle school (1,640 hours per year), effective on or after Oct. 26, to be prorated for the 2020-21 school year.
Jason Deasey was hired as a cafeteria aide at Wasson Elementary School (360 hours per year), effective on or after Oct. 26.
Eric Coffey was hired as a mentor teacher until the completion of induction, as per contract.
Janice Scott was hired as a Title I teacher aide at C.G. Johnson/Juniata elementary schools (1,080 hours per year), effective on or after Oct. 26.
The following individuals were hired for extra-duty positions for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract: Joe Sensor, middle school band; Rebecca Sensor, middle school chorus; Dorothea Hackett, producer/director (all-school drama) and business manager (all-school drama).
The following individuals were hired for extra-duty positions for interscholastic winter sports for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract: Boys basketball — head coach David Bennett, varsity assistant Gregory Monaco, junior high coach (ninth grade) Cole Kriner and junior high coach (seventh grade) Terry Wingard; Girls basketball — head coach Keith Kriner, varsity assistant Nicole Gralla; swimming — head coach Michael Gressler, varsity assistants, Leanne Fuller and Maitland McMillen; cheerleading — head coach Taylor Schall and varsity assistant Julianne Schall; rifle — head coach Joanne Pentz and varsity assistant George Fatula; wrestling — head coach Edward Scott, varsity assistants Dennis Nosker and Garrett Brown (to be split) and junior high coordinator Beau Bash; gymnastics — head coach Nicole Finalle and varsity assistant Deborah Finalle; girls’ volleyball — head coach Brooks Carr and varsity assistant Jamie Hoffer.
Joeylyn Hanzely was hired for the extra-duty position of intramural boys’ basketball (fifth and sixth grade) program coordinator for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract. The program begins Nov. 23.
The following resignations were approved:
- Danielle Shindledecker, bus aide, effective immediately
- Jo Christopher, cafeteria aide, Juniata Elementary School, effective Sept. 4
- David Ryan, health and physical education instructor at Wasson Elementary, effective on or before Nov. 25.