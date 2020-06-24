HARRISBURG – While the spread of COVID-19 has slowed in Pennsylvania, several new cases and new deaths attributed to the virus were reported in the region over the past week.
Clarion County saw its total number of cases rise from 31 a week ago to 33 as of Tuesday. Two deaths have been reported in the county.
In Armstrong County, the death totals attributed to the coronavirus went from five to six in the last week, with the total number of cases rising from 68 to 70.
An additional death was also reported in the past week in Butler County, raising that county’s death total from 12 to 13. The number of cases in the county also went up in the last week, rising from 260 to 273.
Jefferson County also saw a slight rise in the number of overall cases, from 19 to 21 in the past week. One death has been reported in that county.
The number of cases remained the same for Venango and Forest counties, with 17 and seven cases respectively. No deaths have been reported in either county.
As of Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 510 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 82,696.
Statewide, there have been 6,464 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths.
“As we move closer to having the entire state in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
State officials reminded residents that mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing, even in counties in the green phase, could have lasting benefits as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall, they said.
Of the Pennsylvania patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• 2 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 7 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 25 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 28 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania, there are 17,294 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,082 cases among employees, for a total of 20,376 at 669 distinct facilities in 49 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,410 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.