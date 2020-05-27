HARRISBURG – Armstrong County saw its total of coronavirus-related deaths increase from two to three in the past week, as other numbers around the area held steady.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday there were 451 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 68,637.
There have been 5,152 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the state, an increase of 13 new deaths.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
In the past week, Clarion County saw its total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increase from 24 to 29, while the number of deaths attributed to the virus held steady at two.
While the additional death was reported in the past week in Armstrong County, the overall county numbers of confirmed cases held steady at 58.
Butler County saw its number of confirmed cases rise from 206 to 220 in the past week, with 12 deaths attributed to the virus.
And in the region, Venango (8), Forest (7) and Jefferson (7) counties all held steady in the number of confirmed cases in the past week. No deaths have been reported in those counties.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date across the state, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 6 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• 25 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 29 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania, there are 14,857 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,505 cases among employees, for a total of 17,362 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 3,395 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,159 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.