HARRISBURG – The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus rose in Clarion and Butler counties during the past week.
According to information provided by the state, a second virus-related death was reported in the past week in Clarion County, while Butler County’s death totals rose in the past week from six to 12 deaths.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there are 610 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 63,666.
There have been 4,624 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 119 new deaths.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
Locally, Clarion County saw its confirmed cases increase from 23 to 24 in the past week, while Armstrong County’s confirmed cases rose from 55 to 58. For Armstrong, the state had listed five deaths a week ago related to the virus; but this week, only two deaths are being listed.
The number of confirmed cases rose from seven to eight in Venango County in the past week, while Forest and Jefferson counties held steady with seven cases apiece. No deaths have been reported in those counties.
Butler County continues to lead the way in the region with 206 confirmed cases, up from 195 a week ago.
At local hospitals, Clarion Hospital reported one coronavirus patient on Monday. Butler Memorial Hospital reported one confirmed case and one suspected case on Monday.
Across the state, 286,034 patients have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 6 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 26 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 29 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most deaths have occurred in 65 or older.
In state nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,191 cases among employees, for a total of 16,003 at 557 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 3,145 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.