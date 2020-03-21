STATE COLLEGE — In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the remainder of the Nittany Valley Symphony season has been canceled.
The Youthful Passions, April 26, concert is canceled as well as the corresponding Luncheon With the Maestro.
Additionally, the Nittany Valley Symphony Guild Fashion Show Fundraiser which was scheduled for March 28, 2020 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule this for a later date.
Anyone with questions may call the NVS office or check their website at www.nvs.org