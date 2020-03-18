BROOKVILLE — There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jefferson County as of 11 a.m. today (Wednesday).
That was the word from Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Emergency Services director, at a news conference to update the public on the county's efforts in the battle against COVID-19.
"There's a lot of myths, rumors going around and I want to try to quash them as best as I can right now. I want everyone to be cautious that whatever they hear, unless they're hearing it from the Department of Health, or through the county commissioners office, to not put a lot of faith into to what reported cases are out there. We are aware of those incidents of the misinformation being circulated, and are diligently working to provide the most up to date factual information to the general public, emergency service agencies and elected officials in a timely and effective manner.
"The most important thing we can do at this time is to follow the advice of the CDC, the medical professionals, the President, the governor and our county commissioners and other local officials to help stop the spread of the virus. This is unchartered territory for all of us and we need to get through all this together. We need to remain calm but we also need to be vigilant to what is going on. As we have mentioned before, remember the social distancing. Try to go a minimum of six feet is highly recommended with groups of 10 or less. Continue to wash hands, often with soap and water and utilizing hand sanitizers when you can. If you cough or sneeze do so in your inner elbow or a tissue and throw that tissue away immediately," Zents said.
Contingency plans have been developed for the Emergency Services Building where visitor access has been restricted to the lower level lobby only where staff will communicate with visitors through a glass window. The 9-1-1 center is also under a non-visitor restriction. Only county personnel and vendors critical to the center's operations are allowed. "The emergency operation center has been activated to respond accordingly to this ever changing and dynamic situation. I will tell you that the county commissioners signed a declaration of disaster emergency on Monday," Zents said, noting that the situation is very fluid with updates and changes coming in about every three hours.
Emergency Services Center staff is reaching out to various groups within communities as well as to municipalities and townships to see how everyone is being impacted by the coronavirus and to assess their needs. At the top of their list are the hospitals and first responders, he noted, to make sure they have the resources needed to respond to emergency calls.
In regards to first responders, Zents said there has been guidance set out by the CDC and the state Health Department that has been forwarded to all the emergency response agencies. Some of the concerns those agencies have, he noted, are personal protective equipment "and we're working through to meet those needs as well for them. Through the 9-1-1 screening process, first responders will be told if information that will enable them to protect themselves if they're responding to a medical emergency.
He noted that when first responders are called to accident scenes on Interstate 80 it is much harder as they are going in blind so they need to take whatever precautions they can. Most of the travelers, he said, were from out of the area and unknown to the area's first responders. "So we definitely emphasize that for caution to them, or law enforcement is another element because when they're responding to calls for service. We're working to help them with some protocols and guidance as well for their protection."
Zents says he "plans for the worst and hopes for the best." With that in mind he noted that emergency services has "developed a continuity of operation plan in the event of any of the staff becoming ill and cannot come to work. We have plans in place now if something would happen – our system goes down. This new continuity of operation plan is a second tier. If any of our staff become ill and cannot come to work, our core mission is to be able to answer those 9-1-1 calls and get help to the people that need to help. We're going to continue to provide this level of service without interruption."
Even while making sure emergency calls are still being handled as normal, Zents and his staff are looking to keep first responders safe. "We have changed a couple of our protocols for screening callers to identify the potential of a virus, so we can update our EMS agencies and hospitals for their safety. We asked all our callers calling 9-1-1 to work with us for their overall safety. At the recommendation of the Department of Health and to not overload our EMS and hospital settings, we're recommending if you have any of the identified symptoms that you first call your primary care provider. In the Penn Highlands setting, they have a second tier to that, and that would be their referral line, (814) 375-6644, and Punxsutawney area hospital is also working on its contingency plans. And once we have all that information we will disseminate that to the public as well.
Zents went on to urge people to not go directly to the doctor's office or to places such as QCares without calling first. "The reason for this is we cannot overload our hospitals; follow their guidance. We're also asking the public to be mindful of their friends and neighbors as well when you're picking up items at stores. We know that everybody is stocking up to stay sheltered it is sending shockwaves through the communities extending the fears. If we continue to purchase what we need once a week or every two weeks, there'll be supplies for everyone," he said.
"We will continue to do our due diligence to keep ahead of the situation. The best place to get updated information is our county website, which is www.jeffersoncounty.com and we will also be adding a listing of vital websites later today for the public that would help them identify any needs that they have. There's no one on this planet that is immune by the situation. Whether you believe this or not, this threat is real. But we can't lose sight that we still have to function as a society, and we have to work together to restore communities after this threat is over. It takes all of us to stop the COVID-19 spread at Jefferson County; we prepare for the worst and hope for the best. We will all get through this together," Zents said.
County Commissioner Jack Matson reiterated what Zents said in regards to zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jefferson County currently.
"We are all working under the assumption that we are out of time on this, that's not the truth. We have plenty of time until someone tells us differently. We are going to be using every second of that time to ramp up our preparations, find our weak spots, and find workarounds for solutions. In the meantime we ask the public to refrain from visiting our county offices if at all possible. A host of services provided through the county are available online or can be conducted by mail. If you utilize the county websites for that and the interoffices that will that will relieve some pressure."
Matson also noted that the county is "working on a policy to limit and restrict access to our courthouse. That has not done yet. Our courthouse is still open. But we ask you to refrain from unnecessary visits of county (offices). We're just doing whatever we can to limit this threat reduce our risk."
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik added to the information of a plan for the courthouse by saying that they are looking at a plan for all the county-owned buildings. It will be the same plan for all buildings.
While Zents could not say whether there will be financial assistance down the road from the federal government, he agreed with Matson's idea that businesses and individuals keep tabs on how the coronavirus is affecting them both financially and time wise. Zents noted that people might want to jot down how they have been impacted in both ways as well as how they responded, basically creating an statement of impact. It could at some point be useful if federal aid would be available.
For now the message is be patient, be safe, be calm and stay at home.