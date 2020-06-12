DuBOIS — DuBois Community Days, which would have been held this weekend if it had not been for the coronavirus pandemic, is sure to be missed this year by the many nonprofit organizations which have participated for the past 28 years.
The Volunteer Hose Co. #1 of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department is one of those organizations which depend on the annual community event to help raise money for the fire company.
“We kind of rely on Community Days too. It’s our only fundraiser that we do every year since 1996,” said member Ben Blakley. “We’re trying to make up for it and try to make as much as we make when we are in the park for Community Days. We usually make enough that weekend to support everything we need throughout the year.”
That’s why this weekend the fire company is holding a pre-sale ticket event for their famous Firemen’s Platter — four pierogis, a side of haluski and a hot sausage sandwich. The tickets, which cost $10 each, will be sold from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the station located at 33 E. Park Ave. Meals will be available for takeout, along with a basket raffle, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 19, also at the fire company. There will be another single line for just pierogis, which is always a big draw at Community Days as well.
Chad Roy, captain of Volunteer Hose Co. #1, said there will be approximately 630 tickets available.
“Hopefully, we’re going to sell them all on Saturday,” said Roy.
The fire company receives a small stipend from the city, which pays for their trucks and bare minimum building maintenance. The fundraiser will help with any other purchases such as gear, pagers, helmet.
The Volunteer Hose Co. #1, which has approximately 50 members, made the pierogis in February.
“Around the Daytona race, we have a big party,” said Roy. “We call it the PPP committee, which stands for the Pierogi Pinching Party. Brian Gallagher and Nick Pisarchik are the two committee chairpersons.”
And when they started to think that Community Days may get canceled because of the pandemic, the fire company members started brainstorming ideas to figure out how to still do their fundraiser.
And since the community had been asking if they could buy bags of frozen pirogies, the takeout Firemen’s Platter was the obvious answer, Blakley said.