HARRISBURG — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area remained the same Wednesday, according to an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Clearfield County remains unchanged at 11 cases, Elk County with two, and Jefferson County with three.
The department reported an increase of 58 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,622. There were an additional 1,156 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 35,684. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
According to the Tuesday report:
— Clarion County had one new case for a total of 19 reported cases and one death as a result of the coronavirus.
— Indiana County reported one new case for a total of 56. No additional deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, keeping the total at four.
— Centre County’s total remains unchanged with 76 and one death as a result of COVID-19 was reported for a total of two.
— Cameron County remains unchanged with one case
— Forest County has seven.
— Potter County has remained the same with four reported cases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,337 resident cases of COVID-19, and 617 cases among employees, for a total of 5,954 at 407 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Out of the total deaths, 845 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 132,323 patients have tested negative to date.