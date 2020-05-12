RIDGWAY — North Central Export is hosting a Zoom Webinar entitled “The Global Supply Chain is Fracturing, What Can We Do?” Thursday.
Those interested must pre-register by Wednesday to allow time to receive the link. There is no participation fee. Please feel free to share. For more information or to register, please contact Christine Perneski at nexport@ncentral.com or Deb Delhunty@ddelhunty@ncentral.com.
To register or for more information, please see North Central’s website at ncentral.com.
Meyer, Unkovic and Scott International Law Partner Dennis Unkovic, along with Dave Iwinski, Jr., of Blue Water Growth LLC, will discuss the ramifications of the COVID-19 virus on the global supply chain. Discussion will include the initial impact at the center of the virus in China, along with the short-term effects on businesses and the long-term impact on trade and global supply chains.
Unkovic and Iwinski will demonstrate how a cascading effect starting in China will magnify several existing critical macro-trends within China that will ripple outwards and dramatically affect supply, revenue, earnings, and market for a significant range of global companies.