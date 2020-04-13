DuBOIS — In ongoing efforts to help small businesses navigate the COVID-19 crisis, the North Central LaunchBox has scheduled a free, informative webinar at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.
“Mindfulness tips for Small Businesses During Tough Times” addresses this time of uncertainty and how it has caused many to experience feelings of sadness, fear, and grief. The webinar will admit the difficulty of this time and discuss ways to help our minds cope. Mindfulness strategies have been shown to alleviate stress and emotional difficulties and can be useful to practice in difficult moments. The program will explore ways to understand how the brain processes stress, and then practice some simple mindfulness strategies, recognizing that this time of chaos calls for moments of stillness.
Instructor Blake Colaianne is a Ph.D. Candidate in Human Development and Family Studies at Penn State University. His research focuses on the use of prevention and promotion programs that teach mindfulness and compassion skills. He has worked with school districts around Pennsylvania, teaching mindfulness and compassion workshops to students, teachers, and community members. Prior to graduate school, Blake was a high school science teacher for five years. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Juniata College and holds master’s degrees from Penn State University and Harvard University.
To register for this webinar, visit https://psu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gX3BB1PgR76hZ1bra6sDUw
For more information, contact Lori Sabatose at the North Central PA LaunchBox at (814) 372-3020 or lxb125@psu.edu
For additional business resources offered by the North Central PA LaunchBox and regional partners, visit https://dubois.psu.edu/covid-19-ncpa-launchbox-resources?fbclid=IwAR1dfeG85NVhtptsN8HcGAFDS_z2PT4cCTzWFW8l1hqSOeh6682V-9q-5ks