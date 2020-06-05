DUBOIS — Arc Human Services provides programs and services for hundreds of people with intellectual disabilities, autism, and mental health challenges throughout southwestern Pennsylvania, including through seven group homes in the DuBois area.
Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) ensure that the best possible care is provided to individuals in the residential program, which has homes based in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Clearfield, Jefferson, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.
DSPs are one of the many “essential workers” handling critical duties during the current pandemic. The Arc Human Services residential program includes around the clock staffing of homes, with activities ranging from preparing meals and giving medications to assisting with daily life activities, teaching people new skills, and taking people on safe outings; walks, outside visits with friends and families.
With the restrictions on community and family based activities during the pandemic, DSPs have gone above and beyond their usual duties to ensure that individuals can connect with their friends and family safely (through video chats), can get out into the community (by taking a drive or a socially distant walk), and can feel engaged. And they are doing all of this while creating a safe environment in the home by wearing a mask at all times, doing additional cleaning and sanitizing, and ensuring that they are being vigilant with social distancing outside of work to protect those in their care.
“The Direct Support staff have been amazing, their dedication to the people we serve in our group homes has been remarkable,” said Edward Picchiarini, CEO, Arc Human Services. “Under very difficult circumstances, they go all-out to make sure everyone is healthy and safe. Whether it is being extra patient, making sure all of the houses are clean and safe, filling in for staff who had children home from school, and working extra shifts because day services and employment sites have closed. Our teams have been remarkable, they are truly the heart and soul of Arc Human Services.”
“Our staff have always supported folks through their most difficult moments and this time has been no exception,” said Holly Callender, executive director of Arc Human Services. “Helping folks to understand why they can’t see or hug their friends and family, why they can’t go to work or to a favorite activity. Staff have brought a sense of safety and normalcy to days where they were struggling with those very concerns themselves. Whether through helping folks use technology to connect with loved ones, coming up with fun and creative ways to stay busy.”