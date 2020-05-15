DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio delivered masks to two area nursing and personal care homes last week – Nelson’s Golden Years and the DuBois Nursing Home.
Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel was also on hand to deliver the personal protective equipment and noted his mother, Retha Bickel, is a resident at Nelson’s Golden Years.
“I just want to say I really appreciate Herm getting these masks for these two businesses,” said Arbaugh. “It was just absolutely awesome of him to do this. We’ve been having trouble just getting our own PPE (personal protective equipment) for our own employees and first responders, so we really appreciate Herm pulling through on this.”
Jackie Syktich, who owns Nelson’s Golden Years with her husband Paul, said all three of the officials have been keeping the personal care home informed about what’s been going on with the coronavirus.
“I know it’s been in coordination with everybody,” said Syktich.
Syktich said Nelson’s Golden Years currently has 43 residents.
“We haven’t taken anybody in since this happened. So right now we have a whole lot of people waiting to come in,” said Syktich.
She said she is grateful for the PPE donated to the personal care home.
“I appreciate working with Larry and Shawn and getting this done,” said Suplizio. “I think by working together, you can really get anything accomplished. And I appreciate all the work they’ve done, and there’s really no boundary lines when we get into things like this. It’s just a pleasure working together. It’s a lot better working together than opposed.”