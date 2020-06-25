HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 579 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 83,770 cases statewide. Of these, 2,396 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Approximately 78 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 621,031 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported one new case for a total of 71 cases — 54 confirmed and 17 probable. Jefferson County, with 21 cases (18 confirmed and three probable) and Elk County, with 10 cases (seven confirmed and three probable), were unchanged.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,072, in Elk County, 636, and in Jefferson County, 845, according to the Department of Health.
There were 39 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,557 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 632 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 621,031 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remained the same for 33 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported three new cases for 101 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported one new cases with 197 reported cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 14 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 15 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,454 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,123 cases among employees, for a total of 20,577 at 676 distinct facilities in 50 counties. There have been 4,471 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.