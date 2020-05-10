HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an increase of one new positive COVID-19 case Sunday, bringing the total to 25 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Elk and Jefferson counties’ total positive confirmed cases remained the same, with Elk at five and Jefferson at seven cases. Elk County has one death to date as a result of COVID-19.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 591, Elk County’s at 214 and Jefferson County’s at 377, according to the Department of Health.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a statewide increase of 19 new COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, bringing the total to 3,707 deaths in Pennsylvania.
There were an additional 1,295 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 56,611.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County’s number of cases remains the same, with 23 reported cases and one death.
— Indiana County reported one new case, bringing its total to 76, and five deaths.
— Centre County reported two new positive case, bringing that county’s total to 119 cases and two deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County has remained the same with a total of six cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,645 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,645 cases among employees, for a total of 13,290 at 539 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 2,529 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,759 of the total cases are in health care workers.
A total of 227,772 patients have tested negative to date statewide.