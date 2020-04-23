HARRISBURG — Jefferson County reported one new positive COVID-19 case Thursday, bringing the total to four, according to an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Clearfield County, with 11 cases, and Elk County, with two cases, remains unchanged.
The number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 357, 129 in Elk County and 273 in Jefferson County.
The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to the statewide death case counts. Today, the state is reporting 1,394 confirmed deaths in Pennsylvania. More information was expected to be provided on probable deaths during the secretary’s press briefing Thursday.
There were an additional 1,369 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 37,053. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
According to the Thursday report:
— Clarion County had one new case for a total of 20 reported cases and one death as a result of the coronavirus.
— Indiana County reported three new cases for a total of 59. No additional deaths were attributed to the coronavirus, keeping the total at four.
— Centre County’s total remains unchanged with 76 and one death as a result of COVID-19 was reported for a total of two.
— Cameron County remains unchanged with one case
— Forest County has seven.
— Potter County has remained the same with four reported cases.
— McKean County has remained the same with five reported cases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,679 resident cases of COVID-19, and 673 cases among employees, for a total of 6,352 at 408 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Out of our total deaths, 849 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 142,061 patients have tested negative in the state to date.