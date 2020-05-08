HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an increase of one new positive COVID-19 case Friday, bringing the total to 24 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Elk and Jefferson counties' total positive confirmed cases remained the same, with Elk at five and Jefferson at seven cases. Elk County had one death which was reported in Thursday's update by the state.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 556, Elk County’s at 211 and Jefferson County’s at 368, according to the Department of Health.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a statewide increase of 200 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing the total to 3,616 deaths in Pennsylvania.
There were an additional 1,323 cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 54,238.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County’s number of cases remains the same, with 23 reported cases and one death.
— Indiana County reported one new case, bringing its total to 75, and five deaths.
— Centre County reported one new positive case, bringing that county’s total to 117 cases and one death.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County has remained the same with a total of six cases. However, one death related to COVID-19 was reported Friday in McKean County.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,919 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,542 cases among employees, for a total of 12,461 at 522 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 2,458 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,553 of the total cases are in health care workers.
A total of 216,321 patients have tested negative to date statewide.