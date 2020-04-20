RIDGWAY — Coronavirus has birthed many Facebook groups, including “Knights Open Mic Online,” an online performing platform for Elk County musicians.
Christopher Lawrie of Ridgway said the idea for the page originated in 2018, when the Knights of Columbus started hosting “First Friday” open mic nights in its Main Street building. It began with around five musicians and five in the audience but a few months later the building was packed, he said.
The performances include a variety of musicians of all ages, including high school senior Caroline Fitch of Wilcox, the acoustic trio Sleepwalker, Muzical Romance and 11-year-old soloist Zach Thompson.
“Musicians love mixing it up with one another,” Lawrie said.
The page was created after the First Friday open mic night had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, Lawrie said. From there, the platform for musicians to stay connected and perform began reaching viewers even from out of state, he said.
“The first night we had it, we had 160 people watching,” Lawrie said. “The next day at noon, we had 200 friend requests. Now, there are more than 600 people in the group.”
The purpose, Lawrie says, is to support one other, grow the local talent community and offer the healing quality of music during a stressful time.
“There is a lot of confusion and anxiety right now,” he said. “Being able to focus on something else gives people a paradigm shift.”
Lawrie, who plays folk rock music himself, said the group is mostly composed of acoustic music, with a mix of ‘70s and ‘80s and current songs. The group welcomes a variety of genres though, including YouTubers, drummers, piano and accordion players, Gospel, spiritual and polka music.
After the online group debuted on the first Friday, Lawrie hosted a “watch party,” attracting 30 people.
Because of the Facebook group, Lawrie says when musicians are able to gather again, the audience will be much larger.
“It’s expanded to the point where everyone is inviting their friends and neighbors,” he said. “It’s all about the connection — you’re helping yourself and others by sharing your gifts and talents.”
For more information, visit “Knights Open Mic Online” on Facebook.