DuBOIS — Employees and their families of Riverview Bank in DuBois are helping to light up the holidays for residents at Christ The King Manor through the company’s Operation Community Spirit program.
“Through Operation Community Spirit, each employee receives funds to do something generous, kind, philanthropic for a person or group that is in need or should be honored throughout the holiday season,” said Pam Walsh, assistant vice president and community office manager of the DuBois branch.
“The employee can either do something on their own or team up with other employees to collectively give in an extraordinary way and make a greater impact,” said Walsh.
The entire employee giving goal this year is $15,000 and their Operation Community Spirit 2020 Giving Mission is called “Catch the Spirit,” Walsh said.
“It has been a tough year that’s for certain. We have had to adapt to new ways of business while trying to maintain community camaraderie,” said Walsh. “We at our DuBois office have chosen to direct our funds to Christ the King Manor this year.”
Initially, the employees wanted to purchase a larger monitor to connect with an Ipad to enable residents to better see their loved ones when using Face-Time or Skype.
“When I spoke to Christ The King Manor they said they already had something in the works to take care of that need so I just asked that they let me know what they thought would be another idea to boost the residents’ spirits,” said Walsh.
The employees were then asked to coordinate the purchase of eight live Christmas trees, lights, decorations, etc. to be placed in the courtyards surrounding the manor for the residents to enjoy.
“We gladly accepted the task and got to work,” said Walsh, noting she called Howie Allen, manager at the DuBois Walmart, to see if he could offer a discount on the decorations.
Walmart did one better, said Walsh, and donated to the cause in the sum of $3,000 total.
The Riverview Bank family, along with their own families, decorated the courtyards of Christ The King Manor on Saturday and everything went according to plan.
In addition to Walsh, other employees decorating included Nick Poulos, Desirae Button and Ian Barrett. Family of employees participating were Jeff and Paula DuBois (Walsh’s sister), Ashley Ankeny (Walsh’s niece) and her son, Ryder Snyder (Walsh’s great nephew), Ryan Jackson, Chris Finland, Rachael Finland and Rocco Finland.
The mission this year was even more special for Walsh because her mother is a resident at Christ The King Manor.
“I haven’t been able to hug my mom since March 4,” said Walsh. “In some ways I think this is helping me to fill that void. I sure get weepy every time I think about it that’s for sure.”
“During this past year we at CTKM could not make it through without the support and generosity from our local community members,” said CEO/Chief Administrator Paula Felton-Werner. “The team at Riverview Bank and Walmart is a prime example of that generosity and kindness. Riverview Bank and Walmart went out of their way to help do something extra special for our residents during this holiday. We are beyond grateful for their big-heartedness to make our residents’ Christmas special during this unprecedented year.”