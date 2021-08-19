DuBOIS — The iconic DuBois Diner is permanently shutting its doors after nearly 15 years in business — and the owner, Sean Garred, said several factors led to the decision to close.
“Many of these issues currently plague businesses in many sectors across the country and relate to the pandemic and post-pandemic consequences,” said Garred. “Labor shortages and the unstable wage environment, product access and prices, and government decisions have all had impacts that make it challenging to operate this restaurant consistently offering quality dining experiences to all our customers.
“The hospitality industry is relentless in normal times and recent times have dramatically raised the intensity and hurdles that hospitality employees are faced with,” Garred said. “Employees enter hospitality with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences. Arguably, this makes training more challenging for this industry than most in all positions. Staff turnover can make this a nearly insurmountable hurdle.”
Since opening in December 2006, the DuBois Diner, located at 150 W. DuBois Ave., has been blessed with countless great employees over the years, said Garred.
“I have enjoyed so many great conversations with customers and community people and organizations,” he said. “I have been helped by dozens of contractors, purveyors, local businesses and individuals. I have celebrated so many rewards from customer voting through the Courier Express, Sunny 106, and visitclearfieldcounty.org. People loved my burgers, game burgers, scratch-made foods and lamb gyros. They also loved when I added the bar. I have heard so many compliments about my staff! Thank you all!”
The DuBois Diner, with the look and feel of a 1960s diner car, was voted best all-around restaurant just last year in the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend Readers Choice Awards.
With regard to the building and the offices located on the second floor, Garred said he sees no changes in the foreseeable future.
Garred asked that any unused gift cards or correspondence to please be sent to: Attention DuBois Diner, 150 W. DuBois Ave., Suite D, DuBois, PA 15801. Card balances will be reimbursed through Sept. 30, 2021.