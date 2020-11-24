PA CareerLink Centers in Clearfield, Jefferson, Cameron, Elk, McKean and Potter counties are closed to the public but continue to deliver virtual services to jobseekers and employers without interruption.
For additional information, call your local PA CareerLink center at 814-661-4424.
Virtual Services include:
• Adult education classes
• All employer services
• Career counseling
• Eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and service
• Job search assistance
• On-the-Job Training programs
• Resume assistance
• Virtual workshops
• Youth Programming and work readiness services
UC courtesy telephones remain unavailable in PA CareerLink centers until further notice from the PA Department of Labor and Industry
For regular UC questions:
• Email uchelp@pa.gov
• Call 888-313-7284 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• LiveChat (call 888-313-7284 for a secure 6-digit code) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) questions:
• Email ucpua@pa.gov
• Call 855-284-8545 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PA CareerLink system is an effective one-stop shop for Pennsylvania job seekers and employers. More information, including COVID-19 employment opportunities in the Commonwealth, is available at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.