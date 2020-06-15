NORTH CENTRAL – PA CareerLinks® in the North Central Region including Cameron, Clearfield, DuBois, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter Counties are expanding the virtual services provided to jobseekers and employers.
Virtual services have been provided continuously for jobseekers and employers since mid-March when statewide mitigation efforts began to slow the spread of COVID-19. While we strongly encourage customers to continue using our virtual services, we are accepting appointments for limited on-site services.
Virtual Services
- Adult education classes
- All employer services
- Career counseling
- Eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and service
- Job search assistance
- On-the-Job Training programs
- Resume assistance
- Virtual workshops
- Youth Programming and work readiness services
To protect the health and safety of our customers and staff and to continue following COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation recommendations, UC courtesy telephones will not be available in PA CareerLink® offices until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes.
For regular UC questions:
Email uchelp@pa.gov
Call 888-313-7284 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
LiveChat (call 888-313-7284 for a secure 6-digit code) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) questions:
- Email ucpua@pa.gov
- Call 855-284-8545 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PA CareerLink® system is an effective one-stop shop for Pennsylvania job seekers and employers. More information, including COVID-19 employment opportunities in the commonwealth, is available at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.