HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 5,032 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, brining the statewide total to 1,020,300 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,916 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 389 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 151,459 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Reporting three-day increases, Jefferson County reported 2,978 cases; 1,776 confirmed and 1,202 probable. Clearfield County reported 7,144 cases; 5,139 confirmed and 2,005 probable. Elk County reported 2,538 cases; 1,350 confirmed and 1,188 probable.
Jefferson County reported 14 new cases. Clearfield County reported 39 new cases over three days. Elk County reported 24 new cases.
Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Clearfield County reported 128 total deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in in Jefferson County, is at 7,721, in Clearfield County, 19,949, and in Elk County, 5,800, according to the Department of Health.
There were 34 new deaths reported statewide Monday. The DOH is reporting 25,049 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,126,702 patients who have tested negative to date.
Across the region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Forest County reported 1,394 cases and 21 deaths.
— Clarion County reported 2,825 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,340 cases and 161 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,170 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.