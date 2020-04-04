HARRISBURG — As of noon Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported two new positive COVID-19 cases in Clearfield County, bringing the total to seven cases. No positive cases have yet been reported in Elk and Jefferson counties, which remain two of three counties with no confirmed cases.
Sullivan County reported its first COVID-19 case, while Fulton County is still without a reported case.
As of 12:00 a.m. Saturday, the DOH reported that there are 1,597 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 10,017 in 64 counties. The department also reported 34 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 136.
All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are a total of 60,013 negative cases reported.
Centre County has seven new additional cases, bringing its total to 39. Indiana County has three new additional cases, bringing its total to nine cases.
Clarion County remains the same with a total of four positive cases.
Potter County has one additional positive case, bringing its total to three cases.
Forest also has one new positive case, bringing its total to two cases.
The following area counties still have just one reported case of COVID-19 including Cameron and McKean.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
- 1 percent are aged 13-18;
- 8 percent are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41 percent are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 20 percent are aged 65 or older.
Total number of hospitalizations since March 6 is listed at 1,004.
Fifty one percent of those hospitalized are 65 years of age or older, 28 percent, ages 50-64, and 19 percent, ages 25-49.