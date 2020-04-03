HARRISBURG — As of noon today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported one new additional positive COVID-19 case in Clearfield County, bringing the total to five cases. No positive cases have yet been reported in Elk and Jefferson counties, which remain two of four counties with no confirmed cases.
Fulton and Sullivan counties also have no confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health reports.
As of 12:00 a.m., April 3, the DOH reported that there are 1,404 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 8,420 in 63 counties. The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 102. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are a total of 53,695 negative cases reported.
Centre County has four new additional cases, bringing its total to 32. Indiana County has one new additional case, bringing its total to six cases.
Clarion County remains the same with a total of four positive cases. Potter County also remains the same with two total cases.
The following area counties still have just one reported case of COVID-19 including: Cameron, Forest and McKean.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
There are 53,695 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
- 1 percent are aged 13-18;
- 8 percent are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41 percent are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 20 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available on the Department of Health's website located at:
https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Cases.aspx
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.