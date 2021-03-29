HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a three-day increase of 10,101 cases of COVID-19 Monday, brining the statewide total to 1,015,268 since the pandemic began.
Due to technical issues, there was no COVID-19 data released over the weekend.
There were 7,178 new cases reported for Saturday and Sunday combined, and 2,923 new cases reported Monday.
There are 1,856 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 366 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 150,464 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Reporting three-day increases, Clearfield County reported 7,105 cases; 5,109 confirmed and 1,996 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,964 cases; 1,768 confirmed and 1,196 probable. Elk County reported 2,514 cases; 1,338 confirmed and 1,176 probable.
Clearfield County reported 113 new cases over three days. Jefferson County reported 17 new cases. Elk County reported 16 new cases.
Clearfield County reported 128 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,910, in Elk County, 5,787, and in Jefferson County, 7,700 according to the Department of Health.
There were 33 new deaths reported statewide Friday, 15 new deaths reported Saturday, and 14 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 25,015 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,116,035 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,822 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,324 cases and 161 deaths.
— Centre County reported 14,439 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 277 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,393 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 976 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,160 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.