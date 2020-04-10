HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has one new positive COVID-19 case reported as of noon Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Departmetn of Health. Elk County, with two cases, and Jefferson County, with one, remained the same.
The Department of Health also onfirmed that there were 1,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 19,979. There were 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 416. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are 93,040 patients who have tested negative to date.
Indiana County reported five new cases, bringing the total to 26. Centre County had two additional cases, bringing the total to 61.
Clarion County has two additional cases for a total of 10 cases.
Other counties remaining the same include: Potter County, three; Forest County, five; Cameron County, one; and McKean County, one.