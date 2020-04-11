HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has one new positive COVID-19 case reported as of noon Saturday bringing the total to nine, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Elk County, with two cases, and Jefferson County, with one, remained the same.
The Department of Health also confirmed that there were 1,676 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 21,655. There were 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 494. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Indiana County reported 14 new cases, bringing the total to 40. Centre County had eight additional cases, bringing the total to 69.
Clarion County has five additional cases for a total of 15 cases.
Potter County reported one new case, bringing the total to four.
McKean County reported one new case, bringing the total to two.
Forest County, with five cases, and Cameron County, with one, remainded the same.
There are 98,498 patients who have tested negative to date.