HARRISBURG — Jefferson County has one new positive COVID-19 case reported as of noon Sunday bringing the total to two, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County, with nine cases, and Elk County, with two, remained the same.
The Department of Health also confirmed that there were 1,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 22,833. There were 13 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide death total to 507. All those diagnosed positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Indiana County's total remained unchanged at 40 total cases. Centre County had one additional case, bringing its total to 70.
The following counties remained unchanged: Clarion County, 15 cases; Potter, four; McKean, two; Forest, five; and Cameron, one.
There are 98,498 patients who have tested negative to date.