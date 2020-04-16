HARRISBURG — The tri-county area remains unchanged in coronavirus cases, according to an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health Thursday.
There are an additional 1,245 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 27,735. The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, with a total of 707 in Pennsylvania. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are 113,735 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Indiana County reported one new case, reaching 44.
Centre County reported three new positive cases, totaling 73.
Cameron County remains unchanged with one case, but Forest County reported two new cases, standing at seven.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 394 cases among employees, totaling 3,684 at 306 distinct facilities in 34 counties. Out of total deaths, 365 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.