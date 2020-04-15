HARRISBURG — No new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Clearfield, Elk or Jefferson counties as of noon Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clearfield County has nine cases while Elk County and Jefferson County held at two cases each.
The Department of Health also confirmed that there were 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19 recorded statewide, bringing the statewide total to 26,490.
There were 63 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide death total to 647. All those diagnosed positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Indiana County had no new cases, holding at 43, but reported one death.
Centre County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 70.
Clarion County also remained the same, with 16 cases.
McKean County reported an additional case and now has four total positive COVID-19 cases.
Forest and Cameron counties remained unchanged, with five and one, respectively.
Statewide 111,094 individuals have tested negative to date.
Most patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.