HARRISBURG — While there were no new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Clearfield, Elk or Jefferson counties as of noon Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there were 1,989 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 18,228.
Clearfield County has seven, Elk County has two and Jefferson County has one.
The department also reported 29 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide death total to 338.
All those determined to be positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Indiana County held at 21 total cases. Centre County also remains the same at 59.
Other counties remaining the same include: Clarion County, eight; Potter County, three; Forest County, five; Cameron County, one; and McKean County, one.