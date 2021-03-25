HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,623 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, pushing the reported statewide case total over 1 million since the pandemic began.
There are 1,652 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 351 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 147,127 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,949 cases; 5,001 confirmed and 1,948 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,938 cases; 1,755 confirmed and 1,183 probable. Elk County reported 2,483 cases; 1,318 confirmed and 1,165 probable.
Clearfield County reported 29 new cases. Elk County reported 19 new cases. Jefferson County reported one new case.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 128 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,778, in Elk County, 5,751, and in Jefferson County, 7,669 according to the Department of Health.
There were 41 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 24,917 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,084,343 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,795 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,274 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 14,136 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 273 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,392 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 975 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,138 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.