DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.