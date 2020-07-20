PUNXSUTAWNEY — The future of the band was a topic returned to many times during the special Punxsutawney Area School Board meeting held last week.
“Band and choir are a big issue for us because wind instruments, band associations, and the CDC and the like have said that close choral singing like they would be on risers and things like that and playing next to each other can be a higher risk type of activity,” said high school Principal Jeff Long.
Long said the school will be continuing with choir and band. The worst case scenario will be splitting the band into two sections, depending on how many students participate. The high school has about 75 students, and he would like to reduce that by half, and send the students to lessons every other day by section.
“Band will happen. Ensemble band and concerts are the only things that are on the chopping block,” Long said.
There are more choir students than band students, so the auditorium space has been given to them to use for lessons. This room will be in use eight periods a day.
He said the gymnasium will not be used all eight periods, and that these rooms are a real possibility to use for band. Several of the audience members returned to the topic of the band to question other spaces in the school to be used.
“Please understand that band being curricular is an instrumental band, and marching band is extracurricular,” Long said. “It is the same entity marching. I believe, admittedly I’m not a band guy, the instruction that takes place can be separated from performance in that way. They can meet afterwards in the larger environment.”
Long is looking into using several of the practice fields that will not be used during certain seasons. He will be trying his best to give the band the best practice location available to them.
“I met with the music department, and please know that is their best estimate of what we can do with the band,” Long said. “I know that every time it’s an issue, band and art gets their toes stepped on, and it’s not my desire to do that. It’s not their fault that they’re so large that they’re hard to handle.”