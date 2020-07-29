DuBOIS — Plans are underway at Paint and Play School to open for the 2020-2021 school year with additional health and safety protocols in place. Openings are still available.
Students can attend Monday through Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday or Tuesday and Thursday pre-kindergarten classes. Families are encouraged to call 371-7215 to schedule their private family tour or email paintandplayschool@hotmail.com to obtain enrollment materials.
The first preschool in the area, Paint and Play School was founded in 1971. A 501c3 non profit organization, Paint and Play School is licensed by the PA Department of Education State Board of Private Academic Schools and provides Pre-K education to children ages 3-5.
Students are guided through the journey and exploration of learning by Early Childhood Educators with Active PA Teaching Certification.
Paint and Play School is located at 137 Oklahoma Cemetery Road in DuBois. Students utilize the classroom spaces in a spacious facility including the art room, music and movement area, library and interactive white board.
Families are encouraged to apply to BRAVO foundation for tuition assistance scholarships and utilize the Great Lakes Scrip program to reduce individual tuition costs.