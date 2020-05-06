BROOKVILLE — Brookville locals have formed a group to help celebrate the graduating seniors who have missed out on prom, normal graduation, and many other senior year lasts.
Paint the Town Blue and White is a group started by Brandy Hergert and Linda Barnes to generate and carry out ideas for showing community support to the seniors. Many of the ideas involve painting the town Raider Blue and White for the class of 2020.
“Since I have a senior, the idea of ‘paint the town blue and white’ was proposed to me by both of my daughters, and former teacher Linda Barnes. We all liked it so we decided to run with it,” Hergert said.
Tributes to the seniors are being planned for May 22 to June 12, but decorations can be started and set up anytime.
Barnes said she got the idea from the Paint the Town Purple that takes place during Relay for Life. She believes the end of year excitement is important for keeping the class connected together beyond graduation.
“I wanted to do something for the kids so that they could visibly see the support because the circumstances, I think, are difficult for them because they lost that ‘end of senior year excitement’ that is so important for keeping a network of high school spirit together,” Barnes said.
She and Hergert quickly created a Facebook group and started making plans. They contacted the borough council about decorating Main Street, and are encouraging residents and business owners alike to decorate their own properties. They only ask people to be respectful of others property while decorating.
“I’d love to see this project really take off and have everyone show their support for these kids by getting the entire community involved,” Hergert said. “We are encouraging you to decorate your businesses, store windows, porches, front yards, anywhere and anything goes, so dig out your blue and white and show your raider pride for the class of 2020.”
Several other communities in the Brookville School District have already begun encouraging residents to follow along for the seniors; Knoxdale and Summerville are both encouraging residents to honor seniors residing there
The Facebook group is called Paint the Town Blue for the Class of 2020. Many ideas for blue decorations are shared to the page for inspiration. Updates on collaborations with town and school officials are also shared to the group regularly.