DuBOIS — Palumbo’s Meat Market in downtown DuBois has been a family-owned business serving the community for more than 90 years. Now, during a time when grocery stores throughout the country are struggling with shortages in meat and produce, Palumbo’s self-serve cases remain well stocked.
Owner Joe Palumbo said he is talking to around 15 suppliers just about every day, seeing what they have to offer. He also buys much of his own cattle at auctions, which helps him stay ahead of the game.
Around the holidays, Palumbo’s implemented new self-serve meat cases, he said.
“I could never keep up with the demand,” he said. “Self-serve cases allow for people to get special cuts, without having anyone wait on them.”
The installation of those cases has helped Palumbo’s increase its business, he said.
Employees are working 10-hour days, cutting all the meat on site, which requires more labor, Palumbo said.
“The community is good to me, and I try to be good back to the community,” he said. “That’s the main objective. You try to treat your customers right, and they treat you right, too.”
Sales for Palumbo’s ground beef has escalated, he said, and he has had trouble keeping it in stock. However, the demand for products is slowing now, compared to how amped up it was a week ago.
People also visit Palumbo’s for other items, like cartons of eggs. The store receives a new supply of those each week, he said, and only so many are put out per day.
As do other providers, the meat market does run out of some items, but Palumbo says he and his employees are working hard to keep up with demand.
“Nobody can keep up 100 percent, but we try our best,” Palumbo said. “As long as none of us get sick, we will be here to service the community.”