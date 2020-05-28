RIDGWAY — Longtime Ridgway Ambulance Corporation paramedic Thor Lehman, who has been responding to emergency calls for some 20 years, says the COVID-19 pandemic has changed medical culture for emergency medical services (EMS) workers.
“These last couple months have been a tax on the entire country with COVID-19, and medical workers have been there,” he said. “They’ve gone to work day in and day out, without question.”
Now, though, EMS workers have to be more aware of the calls to which they are dispatched, Lehman said.
“The 911 center tries to get as much information as they can,” he said.
The reason for this, Lehman says, is so emergency responders know what respiratory precautions to take, including masks, gloves, gowns and face shields.
“They can’t always get people to answer their questioning,” he adds. “We now wear masks on every call, until we can determine that the patient is not symptomatic and has not come into contact with anyone suspected of being infected.”
Being in emergency services is an inherently dangerous job, but it’s worth the risk to help people, Lehman said.
Responding to calls right now simply includes being “extra cautious,” he said.
“We don’t want to take anything home to our families,” he said. “We will get through this pandemic. It will just take some time and also lots of patience.”