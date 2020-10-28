DuBOIS — Several parents, via Zoom, voiced their concerns about DuBois Area School District secondary students returning to in-person instruction five days a week during Tuesday’s special board meeting.
After public comments and a presentation by Superintendent Wendy Benton, the board approved in-person instruction five days a weeks for secondary students to begin Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. However, students who want to continue distance learning may continue with that learning option.
Kristin Williams said she’s spoken to several parents in the area and there are quite a few children in quarantine.
“It’s very interesting to see how things have changed within the last week,” said Williams. “We’ve had several cases diagnosed recently within the system that I work in. So it is very scary. One of my fellow nurse practitioners is sick with COVID in the ICU in a local facility as well. So it’s very scary for everybody right now. And I think for parents, definitely sending your kid back to school every day is a concern.”
With the current every-other-day hybrid learning format, Williams said she felt good about keeping her daughter home one day because she felt she wouldn’t miss too much in school; she had distance learning the next day.
“I think that the way it’s set up right now, it does increase the chance that parents will keep their child at home if they are feeling even slightly a runny nose or something that might not be COVID-related but some type of illness,” said Williams. “I think that increases the chance that we’re spreading less germs in general.”
Williams said she doesn’t think going back to five days is a great idea.
“The other talk is that the spike once kids from college come home around Thanksgiving where they’re anticipating significant spikes in cases related to that, which will be within the next four weeks,” said Williams. “I just want you to think about the future and kind of process that information. If we are going four weeks in, we’ll be in whole full face-to-face schedule for two to three weeks, and then notice this big spike again, and then what’s going to happen? The kids are going to have to adjust again. That’s just my two cents. I appreciate your time. And I know these decisions are very difficult for parents to accept, and our school board and our school members to make.”
Paulette Trudel asked if the district is taking into consideration the recommended instruction models from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“Because we do have the high numbers that still put us into the moderate category that at the time that school was being in, it was being decided upon in August, we went back to the blended learning,” said Trudel. “Now it seems a little contradictory that we would be going to a full-time learning model. Cases are rising. We’re still in that same category to qualify for either blended or in-person full-time. I understand that. But again, it seems a little contradictory because it seems like it was considered in the fall.”
Benton said those recommendations are absolutely still being considered.
“We are in the moderate category whenever it comes to the number of individuals per 100,000 that are testing positive for COVID,” said Benton. “We do meet the criteria for moderate there. However, our percent positivity percentage has been low.”
“Now, since I presented last on Oct. 15 and we initially had this discussion, we have seen some increases, but what we’re taking a look at is Clearfield County is significantly large. Whenever we look at the DuBois Area School District, it’s like 258 square miles, whereas Clearfield County is 1,154 square miles,” said Benton.
Additionally, Benton said a portion of the school district, approximately 982 or 27 percent of the student population, reside in Jefferson County.
“What we have been doing instead of just looking at the stats for Clearfield County is looking at the stats by zip code, which I’ve been presenting every month to the board to show them what those numbers look like,” said Benton.
“I guess the other question I would have is then if what you’re doing has been working, and maybe it’s coincidence, whatever you want to call it, or maybe the testing, there was a lag in it, but after the elementary school returned to full-time, we all of a sudden have a couple of cases there, which is an increase,” said Trudel. “So I just don’t understand why change this amidst an increase in cases that has been predicted for a long time. Now it’s coming to fruition. Why change it if it’s been working, if we’ve had low numbers? Very low risk and low numbers. What makes it worth it?”
Benton said it has been working from a health and safety standpoint, and while it is working or it has been effective for some students, it is not effective for all of the students.
“We are constantly trying to weigh the risks associated with keeping the kids out of school or having them go every other day with the risk of bringing them back,” said Benton. “When we made the hard decision back in August that we were going to start the year in hybrid because that’s what was recommended to us by the Department of Health, the CDC, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the goal has remained that we need to get our kids back in school as soon as we can. So we’ve continued to monitor and watch.”
Benton said the district believes it is in the best interest of students educationally to be in school every day.
“I certainly want to recognize we also have to consider the health and safety standpoint as well, but it’s just not a one size fits all,” said Benton. “There’s no decision that we can make that is going to be the right decision for everyone. So, it is a difficult position, and we appreciate your feedback. We study it very, very closely and we’ll see.”
Elliot Gelfand asked how many COVID cases the district has had. Benton said from March until October there has been a total of eight confirmed cases over the past eight months with one probable case. This would include staff, interim staff as well as students, she said. The total number who have been in quarantine during that time period is 92.
Gelfand also said that it has been told to him that preparations are already underway to open the other schools even though it has not been voted on or approved yet.
“I’m not sure what type of preparations you’re referring to,” said Benton. “I know that we discussed at the board meeting on Oct. 15, at the middle school, the principal’s counselors and the teachers were working collaboratively to identify students that were struggling to complete their work, they were struggling to keep up. They were not passing their classes because we were approaching the end of the nine weeks. And so they were reaching out to families and providing them an invitation to have their child returned to school for the five days in an attempt to salvage the first marking period and to provide them with the supports necessary so that they could pass the first quarter.”
“OK, it just feels like decisions are made without a discussion about it,” said Gelfand.
“I can assure you, that is not the case,” said Benton. “And we had some discussion at the board meeting on Oct. 15 and we intentionally ended on the meeting on the 15th with, we’re not going to be voting on this next week. We’re going to take some time and really think about it really reflect the days, what’s happening and then make a decision. That’s why we scheduled this special meeting.
“But I think that it would be foolish of us to not be exploring opportunities to ensure that we are prepared in the event that we do start to have the students return gradually,” said Benton, noting effective leadership within the buildings is important. “They are looking at everything. The teachers are meeting with the counselors. They’re there making sure that we can be prepared to do so safely.”