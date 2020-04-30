DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of May 4 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement.
Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The menus is as follows:
- Monday: Pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, veggie, fruit.
- Tuesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, veggie, fruit.
- Wednesday: Sloppy Joe, potato salad, fruit.
- Thursday: Chicken alfredo, tossed salad, bread stick, fruit.
- Friday: Fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, dessert.
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801.