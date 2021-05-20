DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of May 24 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement.
Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.{div}The menus is as follows: {/div}
- Monday: BBQ ribette, baked potato, coleslaw, fruit
- Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert
- Wednesday: Kielbasa, haluski, pierogies, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken parmesan over penne pasta, tossed salad, dessert
- Friday: Memorial Day lunch –cheeseburger, potato salad, baked beans, dessert
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801. The center asks for a $6 donation for each meal, but will gladly accept an amount person can donate.