DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of May 18 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement.
Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The menus is as follows:
- Monday: Pork ribette, potato, vegetable, dessert.
- Tuesday: Swiss steak, potato, vegetable, fruit.
- Wednesday: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit.
- Thursday: Cheese ravioli, meatball, salad, bread, fruit.
- Friday: Broccoli and cheese soup, chicken sandwich, dessert.
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801.