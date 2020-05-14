DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of May 18 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement. 

Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

The menus is as follows: 
  • Monday: Pork ribette, potato, vegetable, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Swiss steak, potato, vegetable, fruit.
  • Wednesday: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit.
  • Thursday: Cheese ravioli, meatball, salad, bread, fruit.
  • Friday: Broccoli and cheese soup, chicken sandwich, dessert.
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801.

Recommended for you