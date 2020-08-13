DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of Aug. 17 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement.
Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Monday: Swedish meatballs over noodles, vegetable, fruit
- Tuesday: Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce
- Wednesday: Chicken salad on croissant, broccoli cauliflower salad, fruit
- Thursday: Vegetable lasagna, tossed salad, fruit
- Friday: Sloppy joe, potato wedges, vegetable, dessert
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801. The center asks for a $6 donation for each meal, but will gladly accept an amount person can donate. If someone can use a delivered lunch. please call Robin at 590-1801.