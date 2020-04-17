DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of April 20 for a $6 donation to help the center remain open, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement. Please help Parkside stay open.
Pick-up time will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The menus is as follows:
- Monday: Chicken parmesan, pasta, tossed salad, dessert.
- Tuesday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit.
- Wednesday: Italian sausage sandwich, potato wedges, dessert.
- Thursday: Pork, gravy, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, fruit.
- Friday: Vegetable soup, ham salad sandwich, fruit.
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week.